VIDEO: We have confidence in our current squad- Hearts spokesperson Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo has expressed confidence in the current squad.

The Phobians lost several key first team players including Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito, Vincent Atingah and Robin Gnagne in the off season.

They made some decent signings and after a slow start, the team is beginning to find its rhythm.

After back-to-back wins against Ebusua Dwarfs and Dreams FC, Hearts are confident they can go one better than last season.

On Sunday, their form will be tested by Berekum Chelsea-who are without a win so far-at the Golden City Park.

Hearts of Oak spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo speaks on the club's current players( video credit Joy News):

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)