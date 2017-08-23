Video: Who is Ghana's newboy Edwin Gyasi and watch highlights of the pacy and skillful winger

Kwasi Appiah was expected to name new faces in his squad for the double header World Cup qualifier against Congo as Ghana is never shy of talent coupled with the fact that the former Kotoko defender spent the last two months monitoring players at home and abroad.

The head coach paid close attention to the performance of Ghanaian players and has come through with two debutants for the must win clash.

Edwin Gyasi and Gideon Waja have been invited but the latter is familiar due to his scintillating exploits in the Ghana Premier League for West African Football Academy, who are in pole position to win the clinch the title and also his role in Black Stars ‘’B’’ team that failed to make 2018 CHAN tournament.

For Gyasi, he is unknown to Ghanaians. He was born in Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and he rarely visits the West African country.

However, his dream has been to feature for the senior national team, rejecting two offers to represent the Dutch national team.

‘’Edwin is grateful for the love shown him by Holland, but he thinks playing for the land of his forefathers will be the best for his career." His father, J.Y Gyasi said in an interview last month.

The 26-year plays as a winger for Aalesund FK in Norway, joining from Roda JC.

He has bagged 9 goals in 34 matches since he arrived in Norwegian topflight. Obviously, he is goal shy but what else is he capable of bringing on board to help the Black Stars? The video below could be of help to you.

