Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Who will capture the AFCON 2017 Golden Boot ?

Published on: 06 January 2017
Algeria

Algeria trio Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Hilal Soudani are potential candidates to emerge top scorer at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

Soudani, who scored seven goals in four matches, and Slimani helped Algeria to score 25 goals in six qualifying matches.

They will face competition from Egypt star Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations