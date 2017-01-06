VIDEO: Who will capture the AFCON 2017 Golden Boot ?

Algeria trio Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Hilal Soudani are potential candidates to emerge top scorer at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Soudani, who scored seven goals in four matches, and Slimani helped Algeria to score 25 goals in six qualifying matches.

They will face competition from Egypt star Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Who will capture the #AFCON2017 Golden Boot? There's a trio of red-hot Algerians who could be vying for top-scorer honours... 🇩🇿🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ss1NsyHI9U — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 4, 2017

