VIDEO: Williams brothers reunite after international duty with Ghana and Spain

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, have returned to club duty after the international break with Ghana and Spain respectively.

Inaki Williams, the eldest of the brothers, represented Ghana during the break, making his Black Stars debut against Brazil. A game Ghana lost 3-0.

The former Spain international also featured for the African heavyweights as they defeated Nicaragua 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.

His brother, Nico Williams, represented Spain over the weekend after receiving his first senior call up from Luis Enrique. Nico made his debut in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland last Friday.

He followed it up with an assist in the late win against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

The duo returned to Athletic Bilbao barely 24 hours after their national assignments to begin preparations for their game on Friday in La Liga against Almeria.

The brothers have been in fine form for the Pamplona outfit, with each scoring two goals in the campaign so far.

Watch video below: