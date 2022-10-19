VIDEO: Young forward Ibrahim Sadiq's brilliant header as BK Hacken stun AIK

Ibrahim Sadiq scored with a brilliant header inside two minutes, and BK Hacken built on it to stun AIK in the Allsvenskan on Wednesday.

The former Nordsjalleand winger beat the goalkeeper from close range, directing the ball into the net after a cross from the left side of attack.

It was a quick break that resulted in the opener for Hacken, and they got another goal to Alexander Jeremejeff after AIK had been reduced to 10 men.

The home side got a consolation in the 91st minute, converting a penalty.

Sadiq, the man who started the impressive victory, was hailed by the handful of Hacken supporters who made the trip to Friends Arena in Stockholm when he was substituted in the 87th minute.

The 22-year-old is enjoying himself this season in Sweden. He has scored six goals, assisted two others in 15 league games.

Watch highlights of the match below