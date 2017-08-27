VIDEO:Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso stands out despite defeat to Barcelona

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was one of the positives for Alaves's defeat to Barcelona on Saturday evening as the Ghanaian showed no sign over being overwhelmed by the occasion.

Wakaso was at the heart of the Alaves midfielder and dictated the pace of the game for his side and was never shy of putting in a tackle in very defining moments of the game.

Despite his strength and commitment on the day Barcelona were eventually too strong for the home side with two goals from Lionel Messi who even had the luxury of missing a penalty.

A cross field pass in the second half crowned off a very impressive day at the office for the 27-year-old Ghana international who is playing at his seventh Spanish club.

This pass from Wakaso in the game against Barcelona yesterday was something else- had brilliance written all over it. pic.twitter.com/CKLYArd9Df — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) August 27, 2017

