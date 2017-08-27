Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO:Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso stands out despite defeat to Barcelona

Published on: 27 August 2017
Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was one of the positives for Alaves's defeat to Barcelona on Saturday evening as the Ghanaian showed no sign over being overwhelmed by the occasion.

Wakaso was at the heart of the Alaves midfielder and dictated the pace of the game for his side and was never shy of putting in a tackle in very defining moments of the game.

Despite his strength and commitment on the day Barcelona were eventually too strong for the home side with two goals from Lionel Messi who even had the luxury of missing a penalty.

A cross field pass in the second half crowned off a very impressive day at the office for the 27-year-old Ghana international who is playing at his seventh Spanish club.

 

 

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations