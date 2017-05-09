Videos: Paul Fiatsi faces tough race to win CNN Goal of the Week

Great Olympics star Paul Fiatsi face stiff competition for the CNN Goal of the Week award.

The midfielder smashed in a volley from the penalty arc to put his Ghana Premier League side in the win over Asante Kotoko.

Fiatsi has been lauded for the technique used but it looks Gabriel Appelt Pires's long-range strike for Leganes against Real Betis will rival that.

Also, Liverpool star the La Liga and Emre Can's overhead kick goal for Liverpool against Watford is a big contender.

Watch all the goals in contention for the CNN Goal of the Week:

