VIDEOS: Watch saves by Razak Brimah as Ghana beat Congo DR 2-1

Ghana goalie Razak Brimah rose to the occasion to pull magnificent saves to aid the Black Stars register a 2-1 win over the Leopards of DR Congo.

The roly-poly goalie made three great saves in the game in situations many thought the Leopards should have gone up.

The win means Ghana will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semi finals of the competition.

Below are video of Razak Brimah’s saves:

VIDEO: @ClubFansRazak with a quick save and excellent recovery pic.twitter.com/fKWZJetVwW — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) January 29, 2017

What a cat - like save by @ClubFansRazak Brilliant save man#AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/yhP8Oacx4P — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) January 29, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu

