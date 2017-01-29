Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEOS: Watch saves by Razak Brimah as Ghana beat Congo DR 2-1

Published on: 29 January 2017
Razak Brimah

Ghana goalie Razak Brimah rose to the occasion to pull magnificent saves to aid the Black Stars register a 2-1 win over the Leopards of DR Congo.

The roly-poly goalie made three great saves in the game in situations many thought the Leopards should have gone up.

The win means Ghana will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semi finals of the competition.

Below are video of Razak Brimah’s saves:

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Razak Brimah latest videos

