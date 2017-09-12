VIDEO:Samuel Tetteh just weeks away from rejoining Red Bulls first team

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh is in the final phase of his over all recovery after being out with a knee injury since February.

The young forward has had to painfully sit and watch as his team mates take to the field due to a knee injury he picked up in training.

He was initially scheduled to be out for five months but complications meant he had to go two months further.

The 21-year-old, however, has managed to pull through the difficult period and recently uploaded a video on his personal twitter handle showing his progress.

He will be hoping to return to play a part in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)