VIDEO:Samuel Tetteh just weeks away from rejoining Red Bulls first team
Ghana international Samuel Tetteh is in the final phase of his over all recovery after being out with a knee injury since February.
The young forward has had to painfully sit and watch as his team mates take to the field due to a knee injury he picked up in training.
He was initially scheduled to be out for five months but complications meant he had to go two months further.
The 21-year-old, however, has managed to pull through the difficult period and recently uploaded a video on his personal twitter handle showing his progress.
He will be hoping to return to play a part in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.
