Vikings FC coach Ian Burchnall keen on signing free agent Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu

Viking FC coach Ian Burchnall admit he has eyes on free agent Ghanaian defender Abdul Razak Nuhu.

Nuhu has been in the market scouring for a new destination since leaving Cypriot side Anorthosis in July last year.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a move to three Norwegian clubs including Lillestrom and Kristiansund as well as a return to Strømsgodset in the Eliteserien.

And coach Ian Burchnall has admitted his interest in the Ghanaian left-back.

" I like Nuhu. We talked a little with his agent and I liked what I saw of him when he was in Strømsgodset few years ago.

"He is an interesting player. Meanwhile, this is not a position we are looking for reinforcements."

