Midfielder Emmanuel Eli Keke got listed in the Team of the Week 7 in Iceland's second-tier.

The former Dreams FC player scored in his side Víkingur Ólafsvík's 3-0 win over Leiknir Reykjavík last Wednesday.

Keke, who lasted the entire duration, found the back of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Eli joined Víkingur Ólafsvík last year.