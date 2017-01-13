Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

"Vilified" Edwin Gyimah could be Avram Grant’s trump card in desperate need to win AFCON

Published on: 13 January 2017
Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is likely to play a key role in this year’s Cup of Nations after constant criticism which greets his call up to the national team.

The Orlando Pirates defender has played across the back line in the 11 day training camp in Dubai.

He was the only member of the Black Stars team that failed to play a role in Equatorial Guinea but he could be set to play in different positions when the tournament begins for Ghana on Tuesday.

Avram Grant has picked a team that comprises both youth and experience and Gyimah could be that utility player that is needed to win the Cup of Nations.

 

 

 

Edwin Gyimah latest videos

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • gaddafi says:
    January 13, 2017 10:40 am
    What a heal is a trump card? You are a disgrace to journalism.
  • anokwale says:
    January 13, 2017 12:01 pm
    I do not see it unless he is taking over for Afful at right back but if anything Yiadom is ahead of him. Let us see.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations