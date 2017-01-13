"Vilified" Edwin Gyimah could be Avram Grant’s trump card in desperate need to win AFCON

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is likely to play a key role in this year’s Cup of Nations after constant criticism which greets his call up to the national team.

The Orlando Pirates defender has played across the back line in the 11 day training camp in Dubai.

He was the only member of the Black Stars team that failed to play a role in Equatorial Guinea but he could be set to play in different positions when the tournament begins for Ghana on Tuesday.

Avram Grant has picked a team that comprises both youth and experience and Gyimah could be that utility player that is needed to win the Cup of Nations.

