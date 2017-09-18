Vision FC coach Virić Vladimir scores high marks to put himself in pole to secure UEFA Licence A badge

Vision FC coach Virić Vladimir has scored impressive marks to put himself in pole position to secure a UEFA Licence A coaching badge, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Serbian has passed the entrance examination with distinction to qualify for the UEFA Licence A course set to start on Monday September 25.

Only 30 top coaches have bee selected to take the course from a pool of over 150 applicants last week following the mandatory examination.

A Commission was formed to review and rate the suitability of candidates who applied for the course.

The Serbian, who is the head coach of model Ghanaian second-tier side Visions FC, placed 7th after the rankings.

The highly-rated European tactician has been instrumental in honing talents for the well structured and professional Ghanaian side.

It's a massive career development improvement for the Serbian who is now in pole position to receive the hugely revered UEFA Licence A badge.

He currently holds the UEFA Licence B certificate and will move a notch higher to secure the elite coaching badge.

The Commission for review and evaluation eligibility of candidates released the list of the lucky coaches on Monday.

1. Amanović Goran

2. Anđić Žarko

3. Antić Zoran

4. Bogdanović Nikola

5. Bulatović Blažo

6. Vidić Damnjan

7. Virić Vladimir

8. Vlajić Đorđe

9. Golić Jovan

10. Golubović Nemanja

11. Đokić Dušan

12. Đorđević Nenad

13. Đurković Božo

14. Đurović Miljan

15. Žigić Branko

16. Jovanović Saša

17. Kuzmanov Marko

18. Lalić Luka

19. Marić Miloš

20. Mićović Branimir

21. Novaković Predrag

22. Petrović Ivan

23. Popara Pavle

24. Rašiovan Sekula

25. Roberto Karlos

26. Rusmir Dejan

27. Stojanov Kristijan

28. Tadić Dragan

29. Trajković Mihajlo

30. Ćatović Miren

