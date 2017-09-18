Vision FC coach Virić Vladimir scores high marks to put himself in pole to secure UEFA Licence A badge
Vision FC coach Virić Vladimir has scored impressive marks to put himself in pole position to secure a UEFA Licence A coaching badge, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
The Serbian has passed the entrance examination with distinction to qualify for the UEFA Licence A course set to start on Monday September 25.
Only 30 top coaches have bee selected to take the course from a pool of over 150 applicants last week following the mandatory examination.
A Commission was formed to review and rate the suitability of candidates who applied for the course.
The Serbian, who is the head coach of model Ghanaian second-tier side Visions FC, placed 7th after the rankings.
The highly-rated European tactician has been instrumental in honing talents for the well structured and professional Ghanaian side.
It's a massive career development improvement for the Serbian who is now in pole position to receive the hugely revered UEFA Licence A badge.
He currently holds the UEFA Licence B certificate and will move a notch higher to secure the elite coaching badge.
The Commission for review and evaluation eligibility of candidates released the list of the lucky coaches on Monday.
