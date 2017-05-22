Vision FC President Michael Osekere hails attempt to play all DOL matches on Fridays and Saturdays

President of Division One League side Vision FC, Michael Osekere has lauded attempts by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana FA to ensure that all Division One League matches are played on Fridays and Saturdays to offer national coaches enough time to monitor players.

Reports in the media hinted that the Technical Directorate of the federation is in talks with the Division One League Board to streamline the matches on the said days to provide a vast opportunity for the coaches.

Many have accused technical handlers of the various national teams for being unfair with their call ups, dwelling a lot on Premier League players with little or no attention to the lower leagues.

But the coaches have always escaped with the excuse that all matches are played on Sunday, leaving them with limited options of watching few matches.

But Osekere believes the decision of the directorate must be welcomed insisting it will be to the advantage of the clubs.

"I think this attempt must not be aborted. The DOL clubs must welcome this with the swiftness it deserves. It will help the clubs," he said.

The Division One is one place you can spot many talented players with massive qualities. But the handlers are not provided with enough time to monitor players there.

"Imagine only one DOL player earns a call up to the Black Stars B side out of 30 players. This means that coaches have not monitored the Division One League well. And that's not their fault. They need to get enough time to comb around and watch the players," he added.

Reports currently indicate that an average of 28 matches are played in Ghana every Sunday; 21 matches in the three DOL Zones and 7 in the Premier League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)