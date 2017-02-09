Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Vision FC to play Dreams FC on Sunday to commission new home ground in Amrahia

Published on: 09 February 2017
Vision FC Park

Division One League side Vision FC will open their newly-constructed Nii Amoah Okromansah Park at Amrahia on Sunday. 

That will be their new home ground for the season after using the Kweiman School Park last season.

The detailed program includes a tour of the facility by dignitaries and customary rites by the Chief and elders of the Amrahia community.

The Nii Amoah Okromansah Park has been passed by the Club Licensing Board for Division One League action.

