Volta Region Football Association goes to Congress in Ho on 27th April

The Volta Regional Football Association will hold its annual Congress on the 27th April, 2018 at the Pensioners Hall, Ho.

The Congress, which is the highest decision making body of the Regional Association, meets annually to deliberate on issues affecting the game before the start of a new football season.

Congress will bring together all Division 2 and 3 clubs, representatives of Match Commissioners, Women Football, the Media and other stake holders.

According to Eric Eli Adzie the PRO of the Volta RFA, this year’s Congress will review the immediate past season, the determination of league commencement date and other relevant activities of the new 2017/2018 season.

“This year’s congress as usual will review the past season. As an association we must be able to evaluate our performance and be able to work on our shortfalls. The season we believe might not go smoothly as expect. People will always have their reservation and it’s upon those we will grow as a region”.

“High on our agenda will be a discussion on the commencement dates for our respective leagues, Demotion and promotion and how Division Two and Three leagues, Women and Juvenile Football will develop in the region.” Eric said.

Meanwhile the regional Chairman, Francis Dogbatse will also present an activity report of the Association for the previous year, an auditor’s report and other proposals for the upcoming season.

