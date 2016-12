The Ghana FA Super Cup between Wa All Stars and Bechem United will be played on 22 January, 2017, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

But the venue is yet to be confirmed.

The Super Cup is played to usher in a new Ghana Premier League season.

The football competition returned in 2011 after 13 years of hiatus.

Medeama SC are the current holders of the coveted trophy after beating Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 last year.

