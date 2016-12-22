Wa All Stars captain Adams unfazed by Al Ahly Tripoli threat in CAF Champions League

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams is unfazed after his side paired against Al Ahly Tripoli in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

The Ghanaian champions will play as guest of the Libyans in the first leg in February before traveling to the North African country for the reverse fixture a week later.

“We are not bothered by the opponent, we don’t know them really well but we have head of them,” he told Kasapa FM.

“I know the fact that they have played in this competition unlike us, this is our first time.

“But yet still I believe we have enough quality to beat them an progress to the next round.”

WA All Stars will host Ahly Tripoli in the first leg match on the weekend on 12-14 February before embarking for the return fixture a week later.

