Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams insists eliminating Al Ahli Tripoli not an impossible task

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams has refused to throw in the towel after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg qualifier.

The Northern Blues faces a mammoth task of overturning the deficit in next week's return leg.

Adams admits the dice is loaded against them but has promised his side will give the all to stage a surprise comeback.

''It is going to be difficult for us to make it to the next stage but surely not impossible,'' Adams said.

''If they can come here and record in Ghana here what prevents us from doing it over there especially playing on a neutral ground.

''We have a lot from the painful defeat and will have to correct them before the second leg on Tunisian soil.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)