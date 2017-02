Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams is facing a six-week layoff on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Adams suffered the setback in Tunis ahead of their build up to the CAF Champions League return leg against Al Ahli Tripoli.

The right-back has been ruled out of the club's league opener against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Adams joins Nicholas Mensah and Maxwell Baakoh in the the treatment room.

