Wa All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko stands by the decision to sack Mumuni Sokpari

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko has insisted that their decision to relieve Mumuni Sokpari off his duty as coach of the club is a right call.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are with just one point from the available nine.

All Stars lost 1-0 at AshantiGold in their opener and drew goalless with Ebusua Dwarfs at home before defeat in midweek to Dreams FC.

And following their abysmal start to the season, management of the club asked the beleaguered coach to step aside.

"We couldn't have waited to see him(Alhaji Sokpari) take us to the ditch after 3 games with only a point," Oduro Nyarko told Oyerepa FM.

"We will play Berekum Chelsea with our assistant coach in charge but will announce a new coach before our week 5 match against Elmina Sharks in WA."

Sokpari has been with the Northern Blues for close to a decade now.

He becomes the first coaching casuality in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

