Wa All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko urges government to pump money into the Ghana League

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko has called on the government to inject money into the Ghana League to help curb player exodus.

The Ghana Premier League for the past years, has been living at the mercy of influx of player exodus and this canker has been washing away the appetite and the ingredients of Ghana’s top flight league.

And according to the outspoken CEO, government should pump in money into the league to negate such menace for the local game to become attractive.

“I think we all agree that the attractiveness of our league is dwindling due to the influx of player exodus because right now, our league lacks quality players who will convey supporters to our various stadia."

“But many measures can be put in place to assuage this backward movement and one of such measures is getting the Ghana government on board to inject money into the league so that clubs can pay their players well to serve as a bait for them to play the local league for a long time before leaving for abroad," he exclusively told ATL FM of Cape Coast.

Ghana Premier league is scheduled to commence on 9 – 12 February, 2018.

