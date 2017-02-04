Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Wa All Stars clobber second-tier Dark Horse 4-0 ahead of CAF Champions League debut

Published on: 04 February 2017
Wa All Stars are 2015/16 GPL Champions

Wa All Stars thumped Division One League side Dark Horses 4-0  to prepare for next week's CAF Champions League qualifier against Al Ahli Tripoli.

Diminutive winger Maxwell Baako started the demolition exercise with a sublime finish from a free-kick.

Saddick Alhassan converted a spot kick to double their lead.

Mario Kwame Sarpong made it three-nil with a short from just outside the box and Richard Arthur sealed the mauling.

Wa All Stars will head to Tamale where they will face the Libyan side.

