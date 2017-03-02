Wa All Stars coach Adipah mourns painful draw with Elmina Sharks

Wa All Stars coach Enos Adipah has lamented his side's 1-1 draw at home with Elmina Sharks on Wednesday in a delayed Ghana Premier League match.

The defending champions took the lead through ace striker Richard Arthur but Richard Boateng snatched the equalizing goal.

"I should be disappointed with the outcome of the game because it is painful to draw at home," Adipah said post-match interview

"After losing to Hearts of Oak in our first game of the season in Accra, I thought we could record a win at home."

Wa All Stars have now picked up one point from two matches but have two matches in hand.