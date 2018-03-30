Wa All Stars coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari told to step aside three matches into the season

Wa All Stars head coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari has been asked to step aside with immediate effect.

The dethroned Ghana Premier League champions are with just one point from the available nine.

All Stars lost 1-0 at AshantiGold in their opener and drew goalless with Ebusua Dwarfs at home before defeat in midweek to Dreams FC.

Sokpari has been with the Northern Blues for close to a decade now.

He becomes the first coaching casuality in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

