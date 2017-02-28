Wa All Stars coach insists defeat to Hearts won't hurt title defence plans

Wa All Stars head coach Enos Adipah says lessons of their 2-1 defeat to Hearts will be put to good use in their title defence.

The northern Blues played their first match of the season on Sunday after debuting in the CAF Champions League.

''Though we lost to Hearts in our first match against Hearts, it will rather help us to put the edges together,'' Adipah said.

''As I earlier said, young talented guys have been included into the team, so we are now finding the rhythm and the right mechanism, because we’re in to defend our title.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)