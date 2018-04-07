Wa All Stars coach Sarfo Castro frustrated by their performance in draw with Elmina Sharks

Newly appointed coach of Wa All Stars coach Sarfo Castro says he is not enthused about his team's display in their 1-1 draw with Elmina Sharks on Match Day 5 of the Ghana Premier League, but insisted they will improve in their subsequent games.

The Northern Blues hosted Elmina Sharks away from home due to the league broadcasting right holders, StarTimes match telecast scheduling.

The former Ghana Premier League champions shot into the lead in the 47th minute of injury time through David Saadan Abagna after he was beautifully set up by Seth Amoateng.

The hosts relinquished their lead in the early stages of the second half following Samuel Arthur's thumping header as the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

In his post-match interview, Sarfo Castro, who replaced Alhaji Mumni Sokpari during the past week, was underwhelmed by his side's performance in the match and says he expects them to improve in their subsequent fixtures.

"I'm short of words. We should have won this game but we didn't because at some point in the match we failed to keep the ball," Sarfo said.

"The endurance of the boys is not encouraging but we are still a work in progress so I hope we will improve by the time we play our next game."

Wa All Stars sits 10th position with 5 points after 5 matches and will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to play Hearts of Oak in Week 6 in midweek.