Wa All Stars draw 1-1 with Tema Youth in pre season friendly

League champions Wa All Stars played out a 1-1 with Tema Youth at the Tema Sports Stadium in a pre season friendly.

It was the northern Blues who shot ahead from the spot after a goal bound shot was handled by a Tema Youth player inside the box.

Midfielder Saddick Alhassan converted the penalty to give Wa All Stars the lead.

But Tema Youth, who have been re-instated in the Ghana Premier League,

Wa All Stars have drawn Libyan giants Al Ahly Tripoli in the preliminary round of the CAF champions League.

