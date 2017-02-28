Wa All Stars Enos Adepa wants to defend Ghana Premier League title

Wa All Stars head coach Enos Adepa has revealed he is eyeing the prospects of defending the Ghana Premier League title he won last season with the Wa based club.

The champions suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wa All Stars adding to their disappointing CAF Champions League campaign.

But despite the challenges currently engulfing the club Adepa says retaining the league title top of their agenda.

“Though we lost to Hearts in our first match against Hearts, it will rather help us to put the edges together. As I earlier said, young talented guys have been included into the team, so we are now finding the rhythm and the right mechanism, because we’re in to defend our title,” Adepa said in post-match interview.

Meanwhile, Wa All Stars will face Elmina Sharks in their outstanding GPL match on Wednesday, 1 March,2017.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)