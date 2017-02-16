Wa All Stars glovesman Rashid Seidu looking up to AFCON goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Wa All Stars goalkeeper Rashid Seidu says AFCON star Richard Ofori has been a motivation.

Seidu has been the first choice gloves man for the northern Blues in the absence of Ofori who set to leave the club.

''I think many goalkeepers will want to be like Richard Ofori not just because of his achievements but his work ethics,'' he said,

''I am a big fan of Ofori and tries to model my game around him.

''It’s unfortunate I will not get the chance to train and play with him in same club.''

