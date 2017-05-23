Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori dreams of SWAG award glory

Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has reiterated his desire to clinch this year’s SWAG Premier League Player of the Year award after making the final three shortlists.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the Ghana Premier League last season after keeping 15 clean sheets out of 27 league games to help Wa All Stars clinch their maiden league trophy.

The three-capped Black Stars goal keeper has been pitted against Kwasi Donsu, who registered 10 goals last season for Medeama SC, which included 8 direct free kicks and Latif Blessing who emerged as the league’s goal king after smashing in 17 goals for Liberty Professionals.

“This is one of the most important individual awards to be won by a home-based player because of its legendary nature.”

“I will like to add that to my cabinet as a reward for one of my personal best seasons and to remember the year Wa All Stars won the league,” Ofori told Sports Crusader.

“SWAG is one Association will lots of respected personnel and to have even earned nominations alone form such body means you must be among the best.”

“I am competing with Latif and Donsu who also played crucial roles for their teams last season but I hope my title winning campaign will help me lift the ultimate.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)