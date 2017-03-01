Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Wa All Stars host Elmina Sharks today in delayed Premier League match

Published on: 01 March 2017
Wa All Stars

Champions Wa All Stars will face Elmina Sharks this afternoon in their outstanding Ghana Premier League match.

The match should have been played on the opening weekend but it was deferred because of All Stars campaign in Africa.

Referee Ernest Baafi has been appointed by the Premier League Board to handle the match and will be assisted by Joseph Sey and Samuel Asiedu.

All Stars played their first league match last Sunday and it ended in a 2-1 defeat at Hearts of Oak in Accra.

