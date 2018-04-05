Wa All Stars midfield maestro David Abagna named 2017 MTN FA Cup Most Promising Player

Wa All Stars FC midfield jewel David Abagna Sandan was adjudged the Most Promising Player at the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards night.

The versatile player powered Wa All Stars FC to the semi final of the competition to earn himself nationwide recognition.

Abagna scored two goals and received two man of the match awards.

In what was a blossoming 2016/17 career high for Abagna, the teen sensation racked home crucial strikes in the competitions to put his side on the brisk of the ultimate.

A dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Accra Hearts Of Oak ended his team's cup dreams.

Outstanding performance against Wa Dark Horses SC, Bolga All Stars FC and Samroboi Samartex kept football fans on the watch out as Abagna ticked all the boxes needed in a modern day midfielder.

The Wa All Stars FC midfielder equalled the club record 17 goals in all competitions to take over as the club's poster boy.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)