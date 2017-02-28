Wa All Stars midfielder Sadiq Alhassan targets Elmina Sharks win to make amends

Deputy Wa All Stars captain Sadiq Alhassan says they are determined to to win Wednesday outstanding league match against Elmina Sharks.

The defending champions played their first league match on Sunday and it ended in a 2-1 defeat against Hearts of Oak in Accra.

They have the opportunity to bounce back against the debutants in a delayed fixture which should have been their season opener.

''We lost against Hearts in our first match, which I thought we deserved to win. Nonetheless we have to go back to Wa and put things in place, so that we’ll concentrate in our next game against Elmina Sharks,''

''We will Psyche ourselves for the game and hopefully we shall emerge victors.''

