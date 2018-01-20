Wa All Stars outdoor new 2018 home kit ahead of Ghana League season

Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars have unveiled their new kit ahead of the commencement of the coming season.

This was announced on the club’s official twitter handle on Friday.

The beautiful sea-blue with yellow stripes jersey will be worn by the former Ghana Premier League champions when the new season get underway next month

Last season, Wa All Stars finished seventh which cost them a place in the on-going GHALCA 8 competition.

They will begin their 2017/2018 Ghana Premier league campaign with a visit to Ashanti Gold.

