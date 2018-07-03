GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Wa All Stars rubbish claims striker Richard Arthur has joined French side Olympique Lyon

Published on: 18 minutes ago
Wa All Stars rubbish claims striker Richard Arthur has joined French side Olympique Lyon

Wa All Stars have rubbished reports striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Lique 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Sensational media reports claimed in Ghana last week that the bulky attacker has joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.

But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting its's a complete fabrication.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2018

Arthur rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.

He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations