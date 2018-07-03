Wa All Stars rubbish claims striker Richard Arthur has joined French side Olympique Lyon

Wa All Stars have rubbished reports striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Lique 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Sensational media reports claimed in Ghana last week that the bulky attacker has joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.

But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting its's a complete fabrication.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2018

Arthur rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.

He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.