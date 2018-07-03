Wa All Stars rubbish claims striker Richard Arthur has joined French side Olympique Lyon

Wa All Stars have rubbished reports striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Lique 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Sensational media reports claimed in Ghana last week that the bulky attacker has joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.
But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting its's a complete fabrication.
Please disregard any media report stating that player; @RickArt99 has completed a transfer to French side @OL
Arthur rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.
He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.