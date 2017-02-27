Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
WA All Stars striker Richard Arthur lauds Hearts of Oak defensive pair Inusah and Atingah

Published on: 27 February 2017
Richard Arthur

WA All Stars striker Richard Arthur has praised the Hearts of Oak central defensive pair of Inusah Musah and Vincent Atinga for producing a superb performance to aid the Phobians claim victory at the expense of his side.

Arthur, albeit, scoring lauded the defenders for making life extremely difficult on the day. He was closely marked by Inusah and Atingah.

Hearts defeated All Stars 2-1 as the champions suffered their first loss of the campaign. Arthur got the consolation goal for All Stars thanks to goalkeeping howler by Ben Mensah.

Arthur was of the outstanding players for WA All Stars last season playing a huge role in helping them clinch the League title for the first time.

