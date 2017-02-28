WA All Stars striker Richard Arthur optimistic of victory against newcomers Elmina Sharks

WA All Stars star striker Richard Arthur has no doubts his side will claim their first win of the season at the expense of newly promoted Elmina Sharks in Ghana Premier League outstanding match on Wednesday.

The champions returned from their failed Africa expedition to get their league title defence off to a disappointing start as they suffered 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hearts of Oak.

”We’re confident that victory will be on our side when we play Elmina Sharks in our outstanding league fixture on Wednesday. I’m very certain that we’ll win the game and appease the fans,” he told Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM

”We want the fans to remain calm and continue supporting us. We still have some outstanding matches to play and that we’re taken game after game and with a different tactical approach in each match,”

They [Club Supporters] must still harbour the trust they have in us as they did last season and surely we shall repay them with the same success we had last term,”

”There’s a doubt that we can’t defend our title, but I don’t see it happening that way. We just want the fans to throwing their weight behind us and we shall get the job done.”

