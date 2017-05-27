Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur scores in debut game for Angolan side Interclube

Wa All Stars loanee Richard Arthur found the back of the net for Angolan giants Grupo Desportivo Interclube in their friendly win over ASA FC on Saturday.

Arthur doubled the lead for Interclube in the second half minutes after they were shot ahead by 24-shirted man.

The goal from the Wa All Stars striker currently on loan at Asante Kotoko gave Interclube a 2-0 win over fellow Angolan top-flight side ASA FC 2-0 at the Estádio 22 de Junho.

The Black Stars B forward is currently on trials with the Angolan side and could earn a deal if he impress the technical handlers of the club.

Arthur who joined Asante Kotoko on a short loan deal from Wa All Stars on transfer deadline day left Ghana Wednesday evening to begin his trials with the Angolan side..

