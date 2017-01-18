Wa All Stars to open Ghana Premier League title defence against Elmina Sharks; Hearts-Kotoko derby fixed for 19 March

Champions Wa All Stars will start their title defence against Elmina Sharks at home on 04 February for the 2016/2017 season.

Asante Kotoko will be at Baba Yara stadium to host Liberty Professionals on the opening weekend.

Rivals Hearts of Oak travel to the El Wak Stadium to face Inter Allies FC.

Premiership newbies Bolga Stars begin life in the top flight with a journey to Cape Coast to play Ebusua Dwarfs whereas Great Olympics host Bechem United.

Top liner of match day one is at the Nana Agyemang Badu park in Dormaa where Aduana Stars will welcome Ashanti Gold SC.

Tema Youth will host Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC will tackle West African Football Academy at the Tarkwa and Aboaso Park

The biggest fixture in Ghana, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will first be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium in Week 8 on 19 March.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)