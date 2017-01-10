Wa All Stars will be in Sudan before heading to Dubai for Pre-season

The CEO of Wa All Stars has confirmed the club will be heading to Sudan for some games before flying out to Dubai to continue their preparations ahead of the Ghana Premier League season.

All Stars last season camped in Saudi Arabia which helped them win the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

“We will be heading to Sudan for some games before we continue to Dubai to continue our preparations,” Oduro Nayrko said

“The team has to prepare very well and we are all focused getting the best out of the squad we have.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)