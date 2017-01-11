Wa All Stars wrap up preparations ahead of Al Hilal friendly

Ghana Premier league champions, WA All Stars, rounded off their preparation ahead of their friendly clash with Sudanese giants Al Hilal on Wednesday evening.

The Ghanaians arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday dawn for the scheduled friendly game with the Crescents on January 12, 2017 at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Led by head coach Enos Adepa Kwame, the reigning Ghanaian champions could not have geared up for the international friendly in any better mood.

After going through a series of exercises with much concentration on ball work, the entire playing body left the training ground in a happy mood ahead of Thursday's thrilling encounter.

A win for Wa All Stars will send the right signal to their continental opponents going into the preliminary stages of the CAF champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions play hosts to Libyan side, Al Ahly Tripoli at the Tamale Sports stadium in February before heading to Libya for the return leg.

