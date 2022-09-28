WAFA appoint young trainer Barnabas Awuni as new head coach ahead of new season

WAFA SC have appointed Barnabas Awuni as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The young gaffer and CAF Licence B holder left his former club Mountaineers FC, a Division Two side based in Kweiman, Accra few months ago.

Awuni nearly joined Daboase based club Skyy FC after helping them with recruitment for the season but negotiations fell through later on.

He previously guided Vision FC to secure their qualification to the Ghana Division One in 2014-15 season which they were unbeaten in all 5 matches in their middle league at Tema Sports Stadium

This was after he returned from Thailand with Chonburi FC Academy side and stayed a season with Vision in the second-tier for 2015-16 season.

He later joined Tudu Mighty Jets FC as an assistant coach in the 2016-17 season before heading to Ghana Angles Soccer Academy at Prampram for two years from 2017 to 2019.

He also had few months spell in Benin Division 2 side Olympic Sports de Parakou before joining Mountaineers for three years from 2019 to 2022.

Awuni joins the Zone Two (2) side for the first time and ready for the challenge ahead and have been tasked to lead the academy boys to gain promotion back to the Ghana Premier League.

He will be assisted by former Akatsi Kickers FC head coach Alex Amezah who's also a course mate under the supervision of the academy young technical director coach Sadiq Abubakar.