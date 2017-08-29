WAFA captain Gideon Waja trains with Black Stars for the first time

WAFA captain Gideon Waja had his first official training with the Black Stars on Monday in Kumasi.

The midfielder received his first major call-up after being named in the 24-man squad for the double-header against Congo next month.

In June, he was drafted into the national team to make up the numbers in training ahead of the friendly matches against Mexico and USA.

Waja has been in top form for the Ghana Premier League side who are in contention for the league title.

