WAFA captain Mohammed Alhassan scores this season's 100th Ghana Premier League goal

WAFA SC captain Mohammed Alhassan chalked a piece of history by becoming the player to score this season's 100th Ghana Premier League goal.

A statement on the club's Facebook page read: ''According to the Ghana Premier League statistical body @GhFootballFacts, our captain Mohammed Alhassan netted this season's 100th goal.

''Alhassan pulled one back in the 77th minute at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman as #wafasc lost 2-1 on Eleven Wonders.

''Congrats to our Rock.''

