WAFA coach Rasmussen, Berekum Chelsea ace Sarfo win Nasco awards of the month for April

WAFA Coach Klaavs Rasmussen and Chelsea player Stephen Sarfo have been named by the Premier League Board as NASCO Coach and Player of the month for April respectively.

Coach Rasmussen sweeps the NASCO coach of the month award ahead of his contenders following a remarkable run in April, in which he led WAFA to win all their five matches.

The other nominees for coach of the month were Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars and Frank Eliot Nuttal of Accra Hearts of Oak.

For the NASCO player of the month, Stephen Sarfo won it following a tight competition from WAFA's Daniel Lomotey and Hearts of Oak's Winful Cobbina.

Sarfo however pipped his opponents to the award, following his sensational form in April in which he scored four goals in five appearances and was adjudged man of the match three times.

The award winners will be presented with a Nasco Elite Q6 mobile phone by NASCO Electronics.

