WAFA coach Rasmussen explains massive exodus from club

Klaavs Rasmussen, head Coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA) has said that their players are supposed to earn

foreign contracts before the season ends.

Although WAFA are still on top of the league log, they have transferred

five players this season including key men like Majeed Ashimeru and Razak Abalora.

Coach Rasmussen informed the press on Wednesday after his side defeated

Asante Kotoko at Sogakope that, players who are still at WAFA at this time of

the year are yet to meet the standards.

He said their objective is to develop quality players who could earn

contracts outside Ghana.

"At this time of the year, players have to be transferred outside

the Country. If they are still at WAFA at this moment it means they've not succeeded yet.

"Currently many players are going out of the team and we are

expecting more of them to leave before and after the season.

"I have not had a team for the past 12 weeks because my players are

constantly moving out.

We had to promote the younger ones every week and I am very delighted

with some of them so far.

They are working hard to stay in the senior team next year.

Coach Rasmussen said there is no pressure on his team to win the Ghana

Premier League, since their main ambition is to avoid relegation at the end of every season.

WAFA are on top of the league table with 46 points after match day 24.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)