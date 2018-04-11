Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
WAFA kid Aminu Mohammed receives prize for NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Month

Published on: 11 April 2018
Aminu Mohammed with his award.

Teenager Aminu Mohammed has received his prize for the Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for March.

The WAFA striker was presented with a NASCO 32 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic men’s grooming machine before his side's 2-1 home defeat to Medeama on Wednesday.

He becomes the first player to win the award this season.

Mohammed won the award after scoring three goals in four matches and providing one assist.

He beat competition from Dreams FC's Sharani Zuberu and goalkeeper Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko.

By Zainab Abubakar

 

