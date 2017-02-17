WAFA SC announce 29-man squad for Ghana Premier League

West African Football Academy have announced their 29-man squad for the Ghana Premier League including Togo's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations striker Komlan Agbegniadan.

The squad includes experienced players like Gideon Waja, Caleb Amankwah, Majeed Ashimeru, Theophilus Jackson and Mohammed Alhassan have been

Togo striker Komlan Agbegniadan leads the five foreign players from the sub-region.

Excited youngsters like Aminu Mohammed, Prince Obeng and Gideon Akunnor have been added to the Premier League squad.

Head coach Klavs Rasmussen who comes from Denmark will be be in-charge of the First Team.

WAFA SC squad:

Razak Abalora, Ibrahim Abukari, Stephen Boye, Mohammed Alhassan, Nuhu Musah, Umar Bashiru, Gideon Waja, Daniel Lomotey.

Komlan Agbegniadan (Togolese), Richmond Lamptey, Ibrahim Fofana (Malian), Prince Obeng Ampem, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim, Richmond Ayi, Justice Amarte, Majeed Ashimeru,

Emmanuel Boateng, Caleb Amankwah, Theophilus Jackson, Koffi Leenon Becanty Langui (Ivorian), Hans Wilfried Gneba (Ivorian), Gideon Akunnor

Francis Boateng, Kingsford Opoku, Aminu Mohammed, Mohammed Chico Coulibaly (Ivorian), Adam Inusah, Omar Chieck Ouedraogu (Burkinabe), Richard Danso

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)