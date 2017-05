WAFA SC head coach Klavs Rasmussen received his award as NASCO Coach of the Month before their 2-1 defeat at Hearts of Oak.

The Dane had an impressive run in April as he supervised five straight wins to keep them on top of the table.

He beat contenders Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak's Frank Nuttall.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)